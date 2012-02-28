* Total revenue up 16 pct to $791.8 million

LONDON, Feb 28 AZ Electronic Materials , a maker of chemicals for Apple's iPad displays and memory chips, said on Tuesday that demand for consumer electronics would not pick up until the second half of the 2012.

"Fairly difficult trading conditions from the last quarter will carry over into the first half before customers start getting better trading conditions, which we'll match," Chief Executive Geoff Wild said in an interview on Tuesday.

"Cellphones and iPad-type devices were selling very well but PC and TV set sales were more muted just because of general economic conditions."

The downbeat outlook came as the group posted a 16 percent rise in adjusted core earnings of $261 million on revenue of $791.8 million in its first full year since listing in October 2010 at 240 pence a share.

UBS analysts said the results were marginally above expectations and the mixed outlook was not unexpected given customer trends. They also pointed to Japanese memory chip maker Elpida Memory Inc, an AZ customer, filing for bankruptcy protection.

Shares in AZ, which have risen 27 percent in the last three months, were 5.3 percent lower at 295 pence by 1041 GMT, the biggest faller on the mid-cap index.

Wild said AZ would be not be hard hit by Elpida's troubles.

"There is no direct exposure of significance; it's 2-3 percent of our business," he said.

"It's unclear what will happen to them, but even if the worse case did happen, the volume would be redistributed against others in the market and we have very good share across the industry."

Wild said although the recovery would not be quick, he was confident the industry would bounce back, helped by a possible uplift in TV sales from the summer Olympics.

"This is a fairly natural correction cycle so I have very good confidence it will recover in the second half," he said.

AZ is paying a final dividend of 8.5 cents per share, giving a total dividend for the year of 12.3 cents. (Reporting by Paul Sandle. Editing by Jane Merriman)