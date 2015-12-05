BAKU Dec 5 Thirty-two workers have been killed
and 42 rescued from an offshore oil platform that caught fire in
Azerbaijan-controlled waters in the Caspian Sea, the head of an
independent committee said on Saturday.
Azeri state energy company SOCAR declined to comment.
"According to our information, 32 workers died, while 42
workers were rescued last night. ... The fire on the platform
was finally extinguished," Mirvari Gakhramanly, head of
Azerbaijan's Oil Workers' Rights Protection Committee, told
Reuters.
SOCAR said on Friday that the fire had started after a gas
pipeline on the platform was damaged in heavy wind. It said
rescue attempts were being complicated by a severe storm.
One worker called a Reuters correspondent from the platform
and said there were 84 people trapped there. The worker did not
want to be named.
SOCAR also said on Friday that workers were missing after an
accident at another offshore oil platform during the storm. A
search and rescue operation was under way, it added.
Fourteen workers were killed in accidents on SOCAR's oil and
gas platforms in 2014.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze;
Editing by Alexander Winning and Stephen Powell)