(Updates with information from SOCAR, adds details)
By Nailia Bagirova
BAKU Dec 5 At least one worker was killed and
30 others were missing on Saturday after an Azeri oil platform
caught fire during high winds in the Caspian Sea on Friday,
state energy company SOCAR said.
As hopes of finding survivors faded, SOCAR said a severe
storm was hampering rescue efforts at its platform in the
Guneshli oil field.
"One body was found and a search-and-rescue operation for 30
missing workers is under way," it said in a statement, adding
that 32 workers had been safely evacuated.
Earlier on Saturday, the head of Azerbaijan's Oil Workers'
Rights Protection Committee, Mirvari Gakhramanly, told Reuters
32 workers had died and 42 had been rescued overnight.
The fire started after the storm damaged a natural gas
pipeline, causing the platform's partial collapse.
Oil production on 28 oil wells linked to the facility was
suspended and all oil and gas pipelines, which link the platform
with the land, were blocked as a safety precaution, SOCAR added
in the joint statement with the emergency ministry and the
country's chief prosecutor.
"The fire in the gas pipeline has not been completely
extinguished and it has not been ruled out that it could spread
to oil and gas wells near the platform," it said.
Azeri President Ilham Aliyev signed a decree to create a
special commission to deal with the accident and control the
rescue operation. A criminal case was opened to investigate the
incident.
About 60 percent of SOCAR's oil production passes through
the platform where the fire broke out, meaning the state
company's output will be temporarily hit.
The bulk of Azerbaijan's oil is produced elsewhere, however,
including on fields operated by British oil major BP.
BP Azerbaijan was not available for comment on Saturday on
whether adverse weather in the Caspian or the fire on SOCAR's
platform had affected its production.
In a separate incident, SOCAR said on Friday that three
workers were missing from another of its offshore oil platforms
in the Caspian after an accident during the storm. The workers
were still missing as of Saturday.
Fourteen workers were killed in accidents on SOCAR's oil and
gas platforms in 2014.
(Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Helen Popper)