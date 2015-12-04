BAKU Dec 4 Three workers are missing after an
accident at an offshore oil platform in the Caspian Sea in
Azerbaijan, Azeri state energy company SOCAR said on Friday.
SOCAR said a small cabin, where workers were living, was
washed into the sea from the platform during a heavy storm.
"The accident did not affect the oil production process,"
the SOCAR spokesman, Nizameddin Guliyev, told reporters.
He said that a search-and-rescue operation was underway.
Four workers were killed and one went missing after a fire
broke out on SOCAR's other oil and gas platform in the Caspian
Sea in Oct. 2014.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze;
editing by Jane Merriman)