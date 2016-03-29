BAKU, March 29 The Asian Development Bank (ADB)
is considering a $450 million loan to Azerbaijan to help expand
its Shah Deniz natural gas project, the bank said on Tuesday.
Azerbaijan's biggest gas field, Shah Deniz is being
developed by BP, Azeri state energy firm SOCAR and
others. It holds an estimated 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas.
Europe is looking to Azerbaijan as it seeks to diversify its
gas imports and lessen its reliance on Russian energy.
Shah Deniz I has been pumping gas since 2006 and has an
annual production capacity of about 10 billion cubic metres
(bcm) of natural gas.
Shah Deniz II is expected to produce 16 bcm of gas a year
beginning in 2019-2020, with 10 bcm earmarked for Europe and 6
bcm for Turkey.
"The ADB has started a review of the project, but there is
no precise schedule for its approval. The ADB is evaluating its
possible financing in the amount of $450 million," the bank said
in a statement.
The second stage of the Shah Deniz field development
includes 26 subsea wells, two offshore platforms, gas and
condensate subsea pipelines and the expansion of the Sangachal
terminal near the Azeri capital Baku and the South Caucasus
Pipeline. The expansion project is estimated at $28 billion.
Azerbaijan is separately seeking international funding to
build the Trans Anatolian Pipeline (TANAP) and Trans Adriatic
Pipeline (TAP) which will form the Southern Gas Corridor. It has
so far raised $1 billion via a Eurobond issue.
