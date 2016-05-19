UPDATE 1-Chevron Calif. refinery repairs seen taking 1-3 months-sources
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
BAKU May 19 A freight plane of Azerbaijan's Silk Way airline crashed on Wednesday in Afghanistan, killing seven of its nine crew, Azerbaijan's civil aviation administration said.
It said the plane had crashed after taking off from Dwyer airport in Afghanistan. The crew were from Azerbaijan, Ukraine and Uzbekistan. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Refinery's fuel production at least 50 pct capacity -trade
Aug 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc reported a 14 percent fall in second-quarter profit on lower revenue in its train division as it completed some contracts in Asia-Pacific and Europe, and major orders were still in the startup phase.