BAKU, March 9 Azerbaijan state energy company
SOCAR plans to announce a tender to find a company to conduct a
feasibility study on Albania's gas infrastructure plan as part
of European efforts to reduce dependence on gas from Russia.
Albania and Azerbaijan signed a preliminary agreement in
December to cooperate in development of an Albanian gas grid as
the Balkan country leads construction of the European section of
the project to bring Azeri gas to Europe from the Shah Deniz II
field in the Caspian Sea.
The so-called southern corridor will bring gas to Turkey and
Greece, as well to Italy via Albania and the Adriatic Sea.
"SOCAR will announce this tender in the next three months,"
Murad Heydarov, adviser to SOCAR's president, told Reuters.
"We should draft the feasibility study before the end of
2015, and if this project is considered effective, we will start
Albania's gasification project in March next year."
Heydarov estimated the project's cost at "several hundred
million dollars".
Azeri gas could reach southern Europe by the end of this
decade through the proposed Trans Adriatic Pipeline and the
Trans Anatolian Pipeline.
These pipelines would carry billions of cubic metres of gas
a year from Shah Deniz II, one of the world's largest gas
fields, which is being developed by a BP-led consortium.
