* Critics accuse government of clamping down on dissent
* Iranian reporter among those freed
By Lada Evgrashina
BAKU, Dec 27 The president of Azerbaijan has
pardoned 87 people, including journalists, rights activists and
opponents jailed in cases the opposition says were evidence of
shrinking political freedoms, state media reported on Thursday.
Rights groups accuse President Ilham Aliyev, who succeeded
his father in 2003, of clamping down on dissent and rigging
elections but say Azerbaijan's role as energy supplier to Europe
and transit route for U.S. troops in Afghanistan has cushioned
him from strong Western criticism.
Among those pardoned in a New Year amnesty was Aidyn
Janiyev, a reporter for an opposition newspaper sentenced to
three years in prison in November 2011 for hooliganism.
Prominent human rights activists, members of opposition
Popular Front Party and people who protested against a ban on
schoolgirls wearing Islamic dress were also freed.
The government says Azerbaijan, a former Soviet republic of
about 9 million people, sandwiched between Russia, Iran and
Turkey, enjoys full freedom of speech and a free press.
One of the pardoned journalists was Anar Bayramli, a
reporter for Iran's Sahar TV and the Fars news agency, who was
arrested in February 2012 after police found him in possession
of a small amount of heroin. He was sentenced to two years in
prison in June.
Tensions between Iran and Azerbaijan have risen this year,
with each side accusing the other of meddling in its affairs.
Iran has accused Azerbaijan of assisting Israel in the
assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists. Azerbaijan has
arrested dozens of people this year on suspicion of links to
Iran's Revolutionary Guards, and of plotting attacks, including
on the Israeli ambassador to Baku. Each country denies the
other's accusations.
(Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)