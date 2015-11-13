BAKU/YEREVAN Nov 13 Two soldiers from the
Armenian-backed breakaway Nagorno-Karabakh region have been
killed in clashes with the Azeri army, the separatists' defence
ministry said on Friday.
The Azeri defence ministry accused separatists of provoking
the confrontation and said that two Armenian soldiers were
killed and several were wounded late on Thursday.
Clashes around Nagorno-Karabakh, which lies inside
Azerbaijan but is controlled by a majority of ethnic Armenians,
are stoking fears of a wider conflict breaking out in the South
Caucasus, which is crossed by oil and gas pipelines.
Nagorno-Karabakh has run its own affairs with heavy military
and financial backing from Armenia since a separatist war ended
in 1994. Its Armenian-backed forces hold seven Azeri districts
surrounding Nagorno-Karabakh.
The conflict over Nagorno-Karabakh broke out in the dying
years of the Soviet Union and has killed about 30,000 people.
Efforts to reach a permanent settlement have failed despite
mediation led by France, Russia and the United States.
Oil-producing Azerbaijan, host to global oil companies
including BP Plc, Chevron Corp and ExxonMobil
Corp, frequently threatens to take the mountain region
back by force, and is spending heavily on its armed forces.
(Reporting by Hasmik Mkrtchyan in Yerevan and Nailia Bagirova
in Baku; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Toby Chopra)