BAKU/YEREVAN Nov 12 Armenia's Defence Ministry accused Azerbaijan's armed forces on Wednesday of shooting down a military helicopter belonging to Nagorno-Karabakh, an enclave in Azerbaijan which is controlled by ethnic Armenians.

Three people were on board the helicopter, officials in Nagorno-Karabakh said. It was the first such incident since a ceasefire was agreed in 1994 after a war over the tiny mountainous region in the South Caucasus, but tensions between Armenia and Azerbaijan have been rising in recent months.

Azerbaijan confirmed shooting down a helicopter.