BAKU Nov 20 Azeri President Ilham Aliyev took
his verbal attacks on arch enemy Armenia onto Twitter on
Tuesday, calling his Caucasus neighbour a "colony" run from
abroad.
Aliyev and his government have tried to boost their presence
online, where dissident Azeri bloggers and members of the
Armenian diaspora regularly attack Azerbaijan's human rights
record.
"Our main enemy is the Armenian lobby ... Armenia as a
country is of no value. It is actually a colony, an outpost run
from abroad, a territory artificially created on ancient
Azerbaijani lands," Aliyev said in a tweet microblog.
War between ethnic Azeris and Armenians erupted in 1991 over
Azerbaijan's mainly Armenian-populated Nagorno-Karabakh region,
which Armenian-backed forces seized along with seven surrounding
Azeri districts.
A truce was signed in 1994, but there was no peace treaty,
and violence still flares sporadically along Azerbaijan's border
with Armenia and a frontline with Nagorno-Karabakh.
Oil-producing Azerbaijan, host to oil majors BP,
Chevron and ExxonMobil, frequently threatens to
take the mountain enclave back by force, and has spent heavily
on its armed forces, though it says it favours diplomacy.
Armenia and Azerbaijan failed to make peace in
internationally mediated talks last year and have been hurling
angry rhetoric at each other ever since, although analysts do
not yet detect any drift into a new armed conflict.
"We are conducting talks and at the same time building up
our military strength," Aliyev said in another tweet, adding
that Baku would continue its efforts to isolate its neighbour.
"Azerbaijan grows stronger and more powerful by the year,
while Armenia weakens and declines every year ... We will
continue our efforts to isolate Armenia."
Armenian officials were not available to comment on the
statements.
Nagorno-Karabakh has run its own affairs with heavy Armenian
military and financial backing since the war.
Azerbaijan accuses ethnic Armenian lobbies, active in France
and the United States, of blackening its international image and
has worked to counter this, notably by hosting the Eurovision
song contest this year.