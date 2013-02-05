BAKU/YEREVAN Feb 5 Azerbaijan said on Tuesday
that forces backed by neighbour Armenia had killed two of its
soldiers near the disputed territory of Nagorno-Karabakh, which
was the cause of a war that killed about 30,000 people in the
early 1990s.
The conflict between ethnic Azeris and Armenians erupted in
1991 over the area, a mountainous enclave within Azerbaijan but
with a majority Armenian population, which Armenian-backed
forces seized along with seven surrounding Azeri districts.
A truce was signed in 1994, but there was no peace treaty.
Violence still flares sporadically along the ceasefire line and
Azerbaijan's border with Armenia - underlining the risk of a
conflict in the South Caucasus, a transit route for oil and gas
to Europe and a region where Turkey, Russia and Iran have
interests.
Nagorno-Karabakh, home to about 160,000 people, has run its
own affairs with heavy Armenian military and financial backing
since the war.
"A soldier and an officer of Azeri army died on the
frontline today as a result of a violation of the ceasefire
agreement from the Armenian side," said Azeri Defence Ministry
spokesman Teimur Abdullayev, referring to ethnic Armenians in
Nagorno-Karabakh.
Authorities in Nagorno-Karabakh denied any involvement in
the incident.
"This is again disinformation on the part of the Azeri side,
whose representatives are trying to convince the international
community that the army of Nagorno-Karabakh is violating the
ceasefire agreement," said Senor Hasratyan, the enclave's army
spokesman.
Armenia has a policy of not commenting on incidents on the
frontline in the dispute that has resisted almost two decades of
mediation by envoys from the United States, France and Russia.
Oil-producing Azerbaijan, host to global majors including BP
, Chevron and ExxonMobil, frequently
threatens to take the mountain enclave back by force, and is
spending heavily on its armed forces.
Armenia says it would not stand by if the enclave were
attacked and any war could spread if pipelines carrying Azeri
oil and gas to Europe via Turkey, or Armenia's nuclear power
plant, were hit.
Armenia has a collective security agreement with Russia,
while Azerbaijan has one with Turkey.
(Reporting by Lada Evgrashina in Baku and Hasmik Mkrtchyan in
Yerevan; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Gabriela
Baczynska and Pravin Char)