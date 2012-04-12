* Iranians, Azeris suspected of smuggling
* Iran-Azeri relations have soured in recent months
BAKU, April 12 A group of Iranians and Azeris
has been arrested on suspicion of smuggling arms and military
supplies from Iran into Azerbaijan, the Azeri National Security
Ministry said on Thursday.
"It was a group of seven people, citizens of Iran and
Azerbaijan," Arif Babayev, the ministry spokesman, told Reuters.
Relations between Iran and neighbouring mountainous
Azerbaijan have soured in recent months as Tehran accused it of
assisting Israeli intelligence in the murder of Iranian nuclear
scientists.
The National Security Ministry said the group also smuggled
in a large quantity of narcotics from Iran into Azerbaijan.
In a separate incident, Baku arrested 22 Azeri citizens
suspected of spying for Iran and plotting to attack Western
embassies and companies in March.
Two months earlier, two men were arrested in Azerbaijan on
suspicion of plotting attacks on foreigners, including the
Israeli ambassador and a rabbi.
Authorities said the two suspects had been helped by an
Iranian linked to Iran's intelligence services, who supplied
them with guns and explosives to smuggle from Iran.
Baku traditionally has had cordial ties with Tehran, but has
grown increasingly wary of the increasing influence of Iran's
influence in the secular, but predominantly Muslim, former
Soviet state.
(Reporting by Afet Mehdiyeva; writing by Margarita Antidze in
Tbilisi; Editing by Thomas Grove and Michael Roddy)