BAKU Oct 6 Azerbaijan's mid-sized lender Bank Standard has been declared bankrupt, the Azeri Deposit Insurance Fund said on Thursday.

The bank's license was revoked from Oct. 1 and the fund operated as its liquidator.

The fund received 460 million manats ($288 million) in state credits from the central bank on Tuesday in order to give compensation to those clients who had insured deposits at Bank Standard.

($1=1.61 manats) (Writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Christian Lowe)