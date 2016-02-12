(Adds detail, context)
BAKU Feb 12 The shareholders of Azerbaijan's
largest bank, International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), will
increase its charter capital by 500 million manats ($315
million) by issuing additional shares, the bank said on Friday.
IBA is the only state-owned bank in the oil-producing former
Soviet republic and holds around a third of the banking assets
in the country.
The Azeri economy has come under pressure from the collapse
in global oil prices. It has devalued its manat currency,
exposing banks to risks as people and firms find it harder to
repay foreign-currency loans.
IBA officials declined to comment on the reasoning behind
the planned capital increase to 1.14 billion manats. A banking
source told Reuters it was aimed at "protecting the bank from
possible risks amid the manat's devaluation".
The central bank has been revoking banking licences to
increase the resilience of the sector.
President Ilham Aliyev ordered IBA's privatisation in July
2015 after a cleanup to get rid of distressed assets.
The bank's privatisation is in line with advice from the
International Monetary Fund.
In December police arrested IBA's former head Jakhangir
Gajiyev on suspicion of fraud and misappropriation of public
funds. A court in Baku ordered Gajiyev to be detained for three
months, pending trial.
($1=1.58 manats)
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Alexander Winning and
Margarita Antidze; Editing by Ralph Boulton)