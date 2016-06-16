TBILISI, June 16 Pasha Bank, one of the largest
banks in Azerbaijan, is considering launching a debut Eurobond
worth around $200 million this year, the head of its investment
banking department said on Thursday.
Ivan Uglyanitsa told Reuters the Eurobond would have a
maturity of three to five years.
"We would like (a yield) of 5 percent or below, some 150
basis points above (Azerbaijan's) sovereign (Eurobond) yield
curve," he said in the Georgian capital.
Pasha Bank does not need to borrow in a foreign currency,
but wants to take advantage of a "window of opportunity" while
debt markets are growing and yields are falling, Uglyanitsa
said.
"We have been in contact with international arrangers. We
started this in winter," he said. "But everything was falling at
the time, and they were cautious about the issue."
(Reporting by Kira Zavyalova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov;
Editing by Mark Potter)