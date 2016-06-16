TBILISI, June 16 Pasha Bank, one of the largest banks in Azerbaijan, is considering launching a debut Eurobond worth around $200 million this year, the head of its investment banking department said on Thursday.

Ivan Uglyanitsa told Reuters the Eurobond would have a maturity of three to five years.

"We would like (a yield) of 5 percent or below, some 150 basis points above (Azerbaijan's) sovereign (Eurobond) yield curve," he said in the Georgian capital.

Pasha Bank does not need to borrow in a foreign currency, but wants to take advantage of a "window of opportunity" while debt markets are growing and yields are falling, Uglyanitsa said.

"We have been in contact with international arrangers. We started this in winter," he said. "But everything was falling at the time, and they were cautious about the issue."