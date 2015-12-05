BAKU Dec 5 Police have arrested a former head
of Azerbaijan's biggest bank on suspicion of fraud and
misappropriation of public funds, the interior ministry said on
Saturday.
Jakhangir Gajiyev resigned earlier this year as the head of
the International Bank of Azerbaijan (IBA), the only state-owned
bank, accounting for 35 percent of banking assets in the
oil-producing former Soviet republic,.
A court in Baku ordered Gajiyev to be detained for three
months, pending trial.
Though the finance ministry holds a 51 percent share in the
bank, Azeri President Ilham Aliyev has ordered IBA's
privatisation in line with advice from the International
Monetary Fund.
