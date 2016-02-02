IDG Capital to deploy more resources in firms, eyes tech assets
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
BAKU Feb 2 Azerbaijan's central bank said on Tuesday it had revoked the banking licence of medium-sized lender Texnikabank.
The number of banks working in Azerbaijan stood at 43 at the beginning of this year. A financial market source has said the number of local banks may fall to 30 already this month. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Says in the past 'we made some mistakes and sold too early'
* March new monthly loans less than expected, down from February