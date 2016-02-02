BAKU Feb 2 Azerbaijan's central bank said on Tuesday it had revoked the banking licence of medium-sized lender Texnikabank.

The number of banks working in Azerbaijan stood at 43 at the beginning of this year. A financial market source has said the number of local banks may fall to 30 already this month. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)