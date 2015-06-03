UPDATE 3-In split from SocGen, TCW's fortunes seen set to rise
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
BAKU, June 3 Azerbaijan's foreign exchange reserves rose by $42.9 million to $8.4 billion in May, the central bank said on Wednesday.
Reserves have fallen from $13.8 billion at the end of 2014 as the central bank intervenes to support the manat currency. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Elizabeth Piper)
By Greg Roumeliotis and Jessica Toonkel and Jennifer Ablan
* Defendant's federal conviction was overturned in February