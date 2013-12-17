LONDON, Dec 17 (IFR) - The Republic of Azerbaijan has
revived plans to issue a debut Eurobond and has hired Barclays,
Citigroup and Deutsche bank to lead the sale, according to
market sources.
The oil-producing country, rated Baa3/BBB-/BBB-, is looking
to raise between USD500m and USD1bn through the transaction,
which has been in the works for a number of years, a finance
ministry official told IFR in August.
The three banks declined to comment, while the country's
finance ministry was not immediately available for comment.
Azerbaijan hired Citigroup and Deutsche Bank in 2007 to lead
the issuance of its first Eurobond, but the transaction,
initially scheduled for September 2007, never materialised.
(Reporting by Davide Scigliuzzo; Editing by Helene Durand)