BAKU Oct 20 Oil Major BP , which operates
Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) in the Caspian Sea, has closed its
East Azeri oil drilling platform for maintenance, Tamam Bayatly,
a spokesperson of BP-Azerbaijan, told Reuters.
BP announced last month it would pause work for platform
maintenance, which will further tighten already scarce supplies
of light and sweet crude grades to Europe.
"The East Azeri platform is closed according to plan for
10-12 days," Bayatly said.
After work on the East Azeri platform, BP plans to also
close the West and the Central Azeri platforms for a similar
period of time, which is expected to bring Azeri oil exports to
multi-month lows in November and December.
In the first half of this year, the Eastern part of
Azerbaijan's largest reserve Azeri produced on average 131,900
barrels a day, while the daily production of the whole reserve
stood at 776,000 barrels.
