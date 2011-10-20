BAKU Oct 20 Oil Major BP , which operates Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) in the Caspian Sea, has closed its East Azeri oil drilling platform for maintenance, Tamam Bayatly, a spokesperson of BP-Azerbaijan, told Reuters.

BP announced last month it would pause work for platform maintenance, which will further tighten already scarce supplies of light and sweet crude grades to Europe.

"The East Azeri platform is closed according to plan for 10-12 days," Bayatly said.

After work on the East Azeri platform, BP plans to also close the West and the Central Azeri platforms for a similar period of time, which is expected to bring Azeri oil exports to multi-month lows in November and December.

In the first half of this year, the Eastern part of Azerbaijan's largest reserve Azeri produced on average 131,900 barrels a day, while the daily production of the whole reserve stood at 776,000 barrels. (Reporting By Lada Yevgrashina; Writing by Nastassia Astrasheuskaya; Editing by Alison Birrane)