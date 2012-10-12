* Aliyev accuses BP of "false promises" on oil output
* Clarifications expected to be made next week
BAKU Oct 12 BP Plc, accused of leaving
Azerbaijan short of $8 billion in budget revenue with false
promises on production from a major group of oil fields, has
agreed to work with the Azeri state oil company to address
falling output, a source said.
"A joint working group is being set up, which will try to
look into reasons for the decline in oil output and to find a
solution," an official from state oil company SOCAR, who did not
want to be named, told Reuters.
"Clarifications over this issue may follow next week," he
added.
BP, which has said it remains committed to its Azeri
operations and would work with SOCAR to resolve the output
issues, declined comment.
Azeri President Ilham Aliyev accused BP of "grave mistakes"
in planning at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields, which
contain an estimated 1.2 billion tonnes of crude oil, in recent
years.
The BP-led consortium which has invested $28.7 billion in
Azerbaijan since the 1990s is holding talks with the country on
whether it can extend the contract and work on the fields after
2024.
ACG was supposed to produce more than 1 million barrels per
day (bpd) after a third phase was completed in 2008 but has not
lived up to expectations.
After hitting 823,000 bpd in 2010, output has fallen,
averaging 684,000 bpd in the first half of this year