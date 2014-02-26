* Investment to fall from last year's $2.8 bln
* BP expects slight decline in oil output at ACG in 2014
* Says plan agreed with SOCAR, the government
BAKU, Feb 26 A consortium led by British oil
major BP plans to invest about $2 billion in its
Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) project in Azerbaijan this year
where it expects a slight fall in output due to planned
maintenance, the company's regional head said.
ACG, which has platforms in the Caspian Sea, is Azerbaijan's
biggest field and one of BP's largest. Declining output has
raised concerns in the former Soviet state about future revenue,
but BP and its partner, state energy firm SOCAR, have said
production has stabilised.
Overall oil output in Azerbaijan grew last year for the
first time since 2011.
"We'll spend approximately $2 billion at the ACG in 2014,
which is slightly less than last year," Gordon Birrell, BP's
president for the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey region, said in an
interview.
In 2013, the BP-led consortium spent $2.8 billion in capital
expenditure on ACG, the bulk of it on finishing construction of
the West Chirag platform.
Birrell said this year's money would be spent on drilling 19
wells in the ACG.
BP announced the start of oil production from the West
Chirag platform last month and said the platform would produce
an average of 60,000 barrels per day (bpd) this year.
Birrell said output would fall slightly at the ACG oilfields
this year because of planned maintenance work at the Central
Azeri and West Azeri platforms, halting operations for a couple
of weeks. He did not say when the work would start.
"Because we are shutting down this year, I expect it
(output) to be slightly less in 2014," Birrell said.
"It's included in the plan that is shared with SOCAR and the
government. This is no surprise."
Output at the ACG last year fell 2.2 percent to 32.2 million
tonnes (650,000 bpd) from 32.9 million.
"It will never be a perfectly smooth production curve,
because we bring new wells on regularly," Birrell said.
Along with BP and SOCAR, the consortium operating the ACG
includes Chevron, INPEX, Statoil,
ExxonMobil. TPAO, ITOCHU and ONGC Videsh
Limited.
