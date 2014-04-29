* Azeri project offers Europe chance to cut reliance on Russian gas

* BP hails award of contract as a "major milestone"

* Gas supplies in spotlight due to Ukraine crisis

BAKU, April 29 A consortium led by BP has awarded an offshore transport and construction contract worth $1.8 billion to a group of firms to help develop the Shah Deniz II gas project in Azerbaijan which offers Europe a chance to reduce reliance on Russian gas.

Shah Deniz, Azerbaijan's biggest gas field, is being developed by consortium partners including Britain's BP, Norway's Statoil and Azeri state energy company SOCAR.

Shah Deniz I has been pumping gas since 2006 and has an annual production capacity of about 10 billion cubic metres (bcm) of natural gas.

The next phase, Shah Deniz II, is important for Europe in terms of providing an alternative gas supply to Russia's Gazprom . It is expected to produce 16 bcm of gas per year from around 2019, with 10 bcm earmarked for Europe and 6 bcm for Turkey.

Gazprom currently covers a quarter of Europe's gas needs, with more than 150 bcm of exports a year. Alternative supplies have come under the spotlight in light of the tense situation in Ukraine, as 40 percent of gas imported to Europe from Russia is pumped across that country.

The latest Shah Deniz II contract was awarded to a consortium consisting of Azeri firm BOS Shelf LLC, Amsterdam-based Saipem Contracting Netherlands B.V. and Dubai-based Star Gulf FZCO.

"This is a huge contract award and it marks a major milestone for this historic project," Gordon Birrell, BP's president for the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey region said.

The contract is for the offshore transport and installation of jackets and topside units, subsea production systems and subsea structures that will be used for the first time in the Caspian Sea.

It also includes the laying of over 360 km (225 miles) of subsea pipelines, diving support services and the upgrade of three installation vessels, with the works expected to be completed by the end of 2017.

The same consortium was awarded another contract worth $750 million by the BP-led Shah Deniz partners earlier this month.

SOCAR's shipyard was awarded a $378 million deal to design and build a subsea construction vessel for the Shah Deniz II gas project last week.

The BP-led partners previously signed a $974 million contract in December with a consortium including Turkish construction firm Tekfen Insaat to build two offshore platforms for the project.

It also awarded construction and engineering contracts worth $841 million and a $394 million contract for the supply of subsea production systems earlier this year. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze and Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Pravin Char)