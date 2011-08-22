* BP oil output in Azerbaijan at 19 mln t in H1 2011

* Gas production at Shah Deniz at 3.07 bcm

By Lada Yevgrashina

BAKU, Aug 22 BP reduced production of oil and gas in Azerbaijan in the first half of 2011 as it carried out work to improve infrastructure and gas demand fell over the summer, the company's regional office said on Monday.

The BP-led AIOC group operates the Chirag, Azeri and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields in the Caspian Sea and the major Shah Deniz gas field.

The British major produced 19.0 million tonnes of oil in January-June 2010, down from 20.2 million tonnes in the same period of 2010.

Gas output at Shah Deniz declined to 3.07 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 3.6 bcm in the same period a year ago.

"We support long-term stable output at ACG and not short-term ups and downs in production," BP-Azerbaijan spokeswoman Tamam Bayatly said.

"That's why we have been conducting and conduct work aimed at optimisation of the output, particularly changing equipment at old drilling wells, improving their design."

She said that gas output was regulated by market demand. BP has been carrying out repair work at one of four wells at Shah Deniz, and gas output has fallen to 3.06 bcm in the first half of 2011 from 3.6 bcm in the same period of last year.

"Daily output at Shah Deniz has been at 17-18 million cubic metres on average regardless of the number of wells being used," Bayatly said.

BP produced 40.6 million tonnes of oil in Azerbijan in 2010, up from 40.3 in 2009.

Gas output at Shah Deniz rose to 6.9 billion cubic metres (bcm) in 2010 from 6.2 bcm the previous year. Oil and condensate production in Azerbaijan in total in the first six months of 2011 fell to 23.9 million tonnes from 25.3 million tonnes in the same period last year.

Natural gas output fell to 12.9 bcm from 13.2 bcm.

Azerbaijan plans to produce 51.5 million tonnes of oil and 28.0 bcm of gas in 2011, up from 50.83 million tonnes and 26.2 bcm, respectively, in 2010. (Writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; editing by James Jukwey)