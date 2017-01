BAKU Dec 15 Oil giant BP will do everything possible to slow a natural decline in crude output at its oil fields in Azerbaijan, BP Regional President for Azerbaijan Gordon Birrell said on Thursday.

"This is a natural process. We can't stop it but we're trying to slow it down," Birrell said. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Andrey Ostroukh; Editing by Jack Stubbs)