TBILISI May 13 Oil output from BP-led
oilfields in Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2015 was
slightly up from a year earlier, BP-Azerbaijan said on
Wednesday, driving a rise in the country's total oil production.
Oil output at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields,
which account for most of Azerbaijan's output, rose to 8 million
tonnes in January-March from 7.9 million tonnes in the same
period last year.
Natural gas output from the Shah Deniz offshore field in
Azerbaijan rose to 2.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first
quarter of this year from 2.32 bcm in the same period of 2014.
