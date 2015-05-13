TBILISI May 13 Oil output from BP-led oilfields in Azerbaijan in the first quarter of 2015 was slightly up from a year earlier, BP-Azerbaijan said on Wednesday, driving a rise in the country's total oil production.

Oil output at the Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) oilfields, which account for most of Azerbaijan's output, rose to 8 million tonnes in January-March from 7.9 million tonnes in the same period last year.

Natural gas output from the Shah Deniz offshore field in Azerbaijan rose to 2.6 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first quarter of this year from 2.32 bcm in the same period of 2014. (Reporting by Margarita Antidze and Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Lidia Kelly)