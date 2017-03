BAKU, March 1 British oil major BP said on Friday its oil output at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli fields was down 7 percent in 2012, falling more than the country's total reported crude output, while its output from the Shah Deniz gas field rose.

BP said in a press release that oil output at ACG was 32.9 million tonnes in 2012, down from 35.4 million tonnes in 2011.

Its gas output at Shah Deniz gas field in 2012 was 7.73 billion cubic mteres (bcm), up from 6.67 bcm in 2011.