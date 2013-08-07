BRIEF-SVG Capital says third tender offer priced at 715 p/share
* Posts details of third tender offer of up to 400 million pounds.
TBILISI Aug 7 Oil company BP on Wednesday reported a 2.4 percent drop in its first-half 2013 oil output at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields.
BP said oil output at ACG fell to 16.4 million tonnes in January-June from 16.8 million in the same period last year.
Natural gas output at the Shah Deniz gas field, also operated by BP, rose to 4.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 3.4 bcm in the first half of 2012.
* Posts details of third tender offer of up to 400 million pounds.
* Says announce that they have sold an aggregate of 51,700,000 ordinary shares in capital of company at a price of 220 pence per share
LONDON, March 10 Britain's biggest telecoms group BT has reached an agreement with the regulator to finally resolve a two-year row over how the national broadband network is run, agreeing to a legal separation of the business.