TBILISI Aug 7 Oil company BP on Wednesday reported a 2.4 percent drop in its first-half 2013 oil output at Azerbaijan's Azeri-Chirag-Guneshli (ACG) fields.

BP said oil output at ACG fell to 16.4 million tonnes in January-June from 16.8 million in the same period last year.

Natural gas output at the Shah Deniz gas field, also operated by BP, rose to 4.8 billion cubic metres (bcm) from 3.4 bcm in the first half of 2012.