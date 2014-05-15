* Oil output at ACG falls to 7.9 mln T in Q1

By Margarita Antidze

TBILISI, May 15 Oil output at BP-led fields in Azerbaijan fell 1.99 percent in the first quarter of 2014, and gas output from the Shah Deniz field declined 4.1 percent, BP-Azerbaijan said on Thursday.

Falling output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG) oilfields, the biggest oil production project in Azerbaijan and one of the largest globally for oil major BP, have raised concerns in Baku.

BP and its partner, state energy firm SOCAR, tried to calm those fears by saying last year that output had stabilised. Total Azeri oil production grew last year for the first time since 2011.

BP said in a statement total oil output from the ACG fields fell to 7.9 million tonnes in January-March 2014 from 8.06 million in the same period last year.

Daily production fell by 2.5 percent to an average 645,800 barrels per day (bpd) from 662,000 bpd.

BP said earlier this year oil production at ACG might be slightly lower than in 2013, because the company planned maintenance work at the Central Azeri and West Azeri platforms, which would halt operations for a couple of weeks.

It did not say when the work would start.

ACG output slipped to 32.2 million tonnes last year from 32.9 million in 2012.

Azerbaijan said its total oil and condensate output fell to 14.1 million tonnes in January-April 2014, down 1.4 percent on the same period a year earlier, citing lower ACG output as a reason for the decline.

BP said it exported about 75 million barrels of oil from ACG between January and March, up from 71 million in the year-ago quarter. Exports via the Baku-Tbilisi-Ceyhan pipeline rose to 65.2 million barrels from 61 million.

Azerbaijan ships its oil via five main routes: Russia's Black Sea port of Novorossiisk, neighbouring Georgia's Supsa, Batumi and Kulevi ports, and Turkey's Ceyhan.

GAS PRODUCTION

Natural gas output from the Shah Deniz offshore field in the Caspian Sea, developed by partners BP, Statoil, SOCAR and others, fell to 2.32 billion cubic metres (bcm) in the first quarter from 2.42 bcm in the first quarter last year.

It produced 0.6 million tonnes of condensate, down from 0.63 million.

It is estimated to contain 1.2 trillion cubic metres of gas, though Khoshbakht Yusifzade, SOCAR first vice president, said last year that the reserves estimate could reach at least 1.5 trillion cubic metres based on recent calculations.

Shah Deniz I has been pumping gas since 2006, while gas from its second stage is expected to reach Europe by 2019.

Overall gas production in Azerbaijan rose to 10.2 bcm in January-April from 9.4 bcm a year earlier.

SOCAR expects production for all of 2014 to be in a range of 27-28 bcm, down from 29.2 bcm in 2013.

It sells gas to the domestic market and to Georgia and Turkey via the Baku-Tbilisi-Erzurum pipeline as well as to Russia. (Additional reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; editing by Jane Baird)