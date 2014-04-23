BAKU, April 23 Azeri state energy company
SOCAR's shipyard and British oil major BP have signed a
$378 million deal to design and build a subsea construction
vessel for the Shah Deniz II gas project, BP said on Wednesday.
Azerbaijan's biggest gas field, Shah Deniz is being
developed by consortium partners BP, Statoil, SOCAR and
others.
Shah Deniz I has been pumping gas since 2006 and has an
annual production capacity of about 10 billion cubic metres of
natural gas.
The next phase, Shah Deniz II, is important for Europe in
terms of providing an alternative to gas supplies from Russia's
Gazprom. Shah Deniz II is expected to produce 16 bcm
of gas per year from around 2019, with 10 bcm earmarked for
Europe and 6 bcm for Turkey.
Construction of the multipurpose vessel is expected to be
completed in April 2017 and will be used to install subsea
structures over 11 years between 2017 and 2027.
It will be designed by Marine Technology Development, the
ship design and development arm of Keppel Offshore & Marine.
"This new flagship vessel for the Caspian, to be built by
Baku Shipyard, will provide essential support for the
construction of the (Shah Deniz) Stage 2 subsea structures which
will form the biggest subsea production system in the Caspian,"
Gordon Birrell, BP's president for the Azerbaijan-Georgia-Turkey
region, said in a statement.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Editing by
Dale Hudson)