BAKU, Sept 22 Azerbaijan expects its economic growth to slow to 5.7 percent in 2012, from an estimated 7.6 percent in 2011, while budget revenues and spending are expected to rise next year, the 2012 state budget draft shows.

Analysts say the government's 2011 forecast is optimistic. The economy grew just 1.1 percent in January-August year-on-year and the IMF forecasts 0.2 percent full-year growth for 2011. It however sees growth surging to 7.1 percent in 2012.

Next year's budget draft was approved by the Azeri government on Friday but still has to be approved by the President and by parliament.

Officials were not available for comment on the economic forecasts for 2012.

The 2012 budget is based on an average oil price of $80 per barrel, the same as in the 2011 budget.

The former Soviet republic, an increasingly important oil and gas producer, said on Thursday its oil production in 2011 could total 46 million tonnes, lower than an initial forecast of 51.5 million tonnes.

The country plans to produce 46.0-48.0 million tonnes of oil in 2012, while its gas production is seen at around 28.0 billion cubic metres (bcm) this year.

The budget draft estimates total revenues in 2012 of 16.44 billion manats ($20.55 billion), up from 15.55 billion planned for 2011, and spending at 16.98 billion manats, up from 15.94 billion manats this year.

The budget deficit is projected to reach 1.3 percent of gross domestic product (GDP), up from an estimated 0.9 percent of GDP in 2011.

Inflation for 2012 is seen at 6 percent, well below the International Monetary Fund's forecast of 10.3 percent. ($1=0.8 manats) (Reporting by Lada Yevgrashina; writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; Editing by Susan Fenton)