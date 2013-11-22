* Assumes oil price estimate of $100 per barrel
* Sees decline in revenues and oil production
* Economic growth has slowed since oil boom of 2003-07
BAKU, Nov 22 Azerbaijan expects its economy to
grow by 5.2 percent next year, driven by a double-digit
expansion in non-oil sectors that is picking up the slack for a
dip in oil output.
Parliament on Friday approved a 2014 budget based on an
estimated oil price of $100 per barrel, the same as this year.
It sees revenues of 18.384 billion manats ($22.98 billion),
down from 19.159 billion manats expected this year, and spending
of 20.063 billion manats, up from 19.850 billion manats in 2013.
The deficit is seen at 2.9 percent of gross domestic product
(GDP), up from 1.2 percent of GDP in 2013.
The budget for 2014 foresees non-oil sectors of the economy
will grow by 10 percent, but some analysts voice doubt about the
official figures, suggesting they are meant to paint a rosy
picture of the economy in a country whose leadership tolerates
little dissent.
"Double-digit growth in the non-oil sector is not a real
indicator... It's a political forecast, not economic," said
Gubaz Ibadoglu, an independent analyst at the Baku-based
Economic Studies Centre.
Growth in the former Soviet republic has slowed dramatically
since the oil-fuelled boom of 2003-2007, when the economy
expanded by an average of 21 percent per year.
The government recorded 2.2 percent growth last year and
predicts average annual growth of 5.1 percent in 2013-2017.
The International Monetary Fund, which forecasts 5 percent
growth in Azeri GDP this year and in 2014, has urged Azerbaijan
to reduce its reliance on a mature but ailing oil industry and
prepare for a potential decline in global energy prices by
developing the non-oil sector.
Officials link the decline in revenues with a reduction of
transfers from the state oil fund and 1.5 percent decline in oil
production that is expected this year.
"Transfers from the state oil fund will be reduced by 2.1
billion manats next year to 9.3 billion manats," Finance
Minister Samir Sharifov said.
Azerbaijan expects to produce 43 million tonnes of oil in
2014, unchanged from this year's level, with output stabilising
after two years of declines.
Hydrocarbon production is crucial for the former Soviet
republic, where sales of oil and gas are key sources of state
revenue.
Azerbaijan produced 42.98 million tonnes of oil and gas in
2012. In the first nine months of 2013 production stood at 36.1
million tonnes of oil, slightly up from 36.0 million tonnes
produced in the same period last year.
Falling output at the Azeri, Chirag and Guneshli (ACG)
oilfields - the biggest Azeri project and one of the largest
globally for oil major BP - has previously raised
concerns in Baku. Azeri energy company SOCAR and BP said in June
oil output at ACG had stabilised.