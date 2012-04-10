BAKU, April 10 Azeri state energy company SOCAR
said it plans to build two fertiliser plants, one in Azerbaijan
and one in neighbouring Georgia, each with an annual capacity of
700,000 tonnes of carbamide, also known as urea.
"The Georgian side gave us a plot of land in a free economic
zone not far from (Black Sea port) Poti for construction of a
carbamide plant," SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev told
journalists on Tuesday.
Construction of both plants is scheduled to begin at the end
of June and is expected to be completed within three years.
Abdullayev said Azerbaijan would be exporting 1 million
tonnes of the fertiliser mainly to Turkey and other Black Sea
countries.
He did not specify the cost of the projects, while Mukhtar
Babayev, the head of Azerkhimia company at SOCAR, told Reuters
that cost of the construction of each plant could be around $800
million.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze in
Tbilisi; editing by Jane Baird)