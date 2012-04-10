BAKU, April 10 Azeri state energy company SOCAR said it plans to build two fertiliser plants, one in Azerbaijan and one in neighbouring Georgia, each with an annual capacity of 700,000 tonnes of carbamide, also known as urea.

"The Georgian side gave us a plot of land in a free economic zone not far from (Black Sea port) Poti for construction of a carbamide plant," SOCAR President Rovnag Abdullayev told journalists on Tuesday.

Construction of both plants is scheduled to begin at the end of June and is expected to be completed within three years.

Abdullayev said Azerbaijan would be exporting 1 million tonnes of the fertiliser mainly to Turkey and other Black Sea countries.

He did not specify the cost of the projects, while Mukhtar Babayev, the head of Azerkhimia company at SOCAR, told Reuters that cost of the construction of each plant could be around $800 million. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Margarita Antidze in Tbilisi; editing by Jane Baird)