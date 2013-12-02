BRIEF-Kenon says it will provide loans to Qoros with reduction in guarantee obligations
* Kenon announces that it will provide loans to qoros together with a reduction in its back-to-back guarantee obligations
BAKU Dec 2 Azerbaijan's central bank plans to buy securities worth $500-$600 million on the Asian markets, the central bank deputy head said.
"We are preparing to buy securities on the Asian markets, particularly in Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, South Korea and China," Aftandil Babayev told Azeri news agency Trend.
"We are talking about it with foreign managers," he added without elaborating further.
The central bank's reserves totaled $13.6 billion as of Nov. 1. Babayev said the bank expected its reserves to rise to $16 billion by the end of 2014. (Reporting by Afet Mehdiyeva; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Ralph Boulton)
BAKU, March 11 Oil-rich Azerbaijan has left the Extractive Industries Transparency Initiative (EITI) after a prominent international coalition suspended the ex-Soviet country's membership, the executive director of the Azeri state oil fund SOFAZ said.
March 10 Bank of America Corp has appointed Ricardo Fernandez Rebolledo as the head of its investment banking business in Mexico, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters on Friday.