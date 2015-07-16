BAKU, July 16 The head of Azerbaijan's central bank, Elman Rustamov, told AzTV television on Thursday that he expected the manat currency to be stable this year if oil prices average around $50 a barrel and the situation in Azerbaijan's trade partners is stable.

Azerbaijan is one of several former Soviet republics that has been forced to devalue its currency following a plunge in Russia's rouble over the past year. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)