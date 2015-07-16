BRIEF-Boxer Capital reports 5.3 pct passive stake in Esperion Therapeutics
* Boxer Capital LLC reports 5.3 percent passive stake in Esperion Therapeutics Inc as of March 20 - SEC filing Source: (http://bit.ly/2mZu8Mb) Further company coverage:
BAKU, July 16 The head of Azerbaijan's central bank, Elman Rustamov, told AzTV television on Thursday that he expected the manat currency to be stable this year if oil prices average around $50 a barrel and the situation in Azerbaijan's trade partners is stable.
Azerbaijan is one of several former Soviet republics that has been forced to devalue its currency following a plunge in Russia's rouble over the past year. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)
March 23 Music-streaming service SoundCloud Ltd said on Thursday it had raised $70 million in debt from Ares Capital, Kreos Capital and Davidson Technology.