UPDATE 4-After praise and death threats, Ukraine's central bank governor quits
* Graphic of Ukraine's politics and economy http://bit.ly/2optThb (Adds IMF comment)
BAKU, March 15 A frenzy on the Azeri foreign exchange market has been averted and the market is gradually adapting to the manat's floating exchange rate regime, the Azeri central bank told Reuters in written comments.
The central bank added that changes in currency policy, in effect since last year, are stabilising the country's balance of payments.
The central bank also said that trust in the manat, the national currency, has been positively affected by the issuance of treasury bonds and an increase in manat deposit rates. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Katya Golubkova, editing by Jason Bush)
* Graphic of Ukraine's politics and economy http://bit.ly/2optThb (Adds IMF comment)
LONDON, April 10 The euro edged lower against the dollar on Monday, pressured by nervousness over the upcoming French presidential election as investors took stock of polls showing a tightening race.