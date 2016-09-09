UPDATE 1-Citigroup to exit U.S. mortgage servicing operations by 2018
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018.
BAKU, Sept 9 Azerbaijan's central bank said on Friday it had decided to raise its refinancing rate to 15 percent from 9.5 percent, in an unexpected move at a time when the country's manat currency is under pressure.
The central bank said the boundaries of its interest rate corridor for liquidity operations would increase to between 12 and 18 percent from between 4 and 15 percent. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)
Jan 30 Citigroup Inc said on Monday it would speed up the transformation of its U.S. mortgage business by exiting servicing operations by the end of 2018.
AMSTERDAM, Jan 30 The Dutch central bank on Monday upgraded its forecast for economic growth in 2017 to 2.3 percent, up from a previous 1.9 percent in June, citing strong domestic consumption, falling unemployment and a rebounding housing market.
NEW ORLEANS, Jan 29 U.S. auto dealers gathered for their annual convention in New Orleans said they want President Donald Trump to ease federal regulation of vehicle emissions and consumer lending, reversing action taken by his predecessor.