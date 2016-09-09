BAKU, Sept 9 Azerbaijan's central bank said on Friday it had decided to raise its refinancing rate to 15 percent from 9.5 percent, in an unexpected move at a time when the country's manat currency is under pressure.

The central bank said the boundaries of its interest rate corridor for liquidity operations would increase to between 12 and 18 percent from between 4 and 15 percent. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Vladimir Soldatkin; Editing by Alexander Winning)