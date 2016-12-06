BRIEF-AnaptysBio prices IPO of 5 mln shares at $15 per share
* Says initial public offering of 5.00 million common shares priced at $15.00 per share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BAKU Dec 6 Azerbaijan's central bank could revise interest rates next year if needed to preserve macroeconomic stability, the bank's governor, Elman Rustamov, said on Tuesday.
"In 2017, in connection with the need to achieve our objective of macroeconomic stability and banking sector liquidity, the central bank of Azerbaijan will increase the scale of operations to sterilise the money supply, (and) if necessary, interest rates will be revised," he said in parliament. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Christian Lowe; Editing by Alexander Winning)
PHILADELPHIA, Jan 25 U.S. Republican leaders on Wednesday laid out plans for repealing Obamacare by spring, followed by funding the building of a border wall and reforming the tax code by late summer, as lawmakers launched an effort to unify behind a legislative strategy.
* Jaitley eyes tax giveaways, state investment in Feb. 1 budget