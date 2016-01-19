BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
BAKU Jan 19 Five or seven banks may merge in Azerbaijan whose banking sector is in the process of consolidation, central bank head Elman Rustamov said on Tuesday.
The central bank has already received requests to approve several mergers, Rustamov told reporters. International financial institutions have displayed interest in taking part in the consolidation of the banking sector, he said.
A total of 42 lenders hold banking licences in Azerbaijan. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
TOKYO, April 14 Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.