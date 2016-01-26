FOREX-Dollar slips vs. yen on trade concerns, sterling soars
* Dollar/yen pressured by caution during US-Japan economic talks
BAKU Jan 26 Azerbaijan's state committee on securities said on Tuesday it had registered the prospectus for an issue of $500 million in short-term and mid-term government bonds.
It said that $300 million would be issued in short-term bonds and $200 million in mid-term bonds.
Azerbaijan's Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said earlier this week his country planned to issue bonds to help cover a budget deficit. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
* Dollar/yen pressured by caution during US-Japan economic talks
April 18 Kuwait's central bank released the following February money supply and bank lending data. KUWAIT MONEY SUPPLY FEB 17 JAN 17 FEB 16 M1 change yr/yr (pct) 3.2 2.9 -2.6 M2 change yr/yr 1.4 2.9 3.0 M2-M1 pct change yr/yr 0.7 2.9 5.1 Bank priv. sector claims yr/yr 2.9 2.7 7.2 KUWAIT CENTRAL BANK FOREIGN ASSETS bln dinars