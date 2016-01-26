BAKU Jan 26 Azerbaijan's state committee on securities said on Tuesday it had registered the prospectus for an issue of $500 million in short-term and mid-term government bonds.

It said that $300 million would be issued in short-term bonds and $200 million in mid-term bonds.

Azerbaijan's Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said earlier this week his country planned to issue bonds to help cover a budget deficit. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Alexander Winning; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)