BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
BAKU Jan 19 Azerbaijan's central bank chief said on Tuesday that work on revising the state budget was under way and that the budget would be based on an oil price of $30.
"After revision the budget will be based on an oil price of $30 per barrel," Elman Rustamov told state television. Azerbaijan's 2016 state budget is currently based on an oil price of $50 per barrel. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Editing by Alexander Winning)
TOKYO, April 14 Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.