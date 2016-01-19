BAKU Jan 19 Azerbaijan's central bank chief said on Tuesday that work on revising the state budget was under way and that the budget would be based on an oil price of $30.

"After revision the budget will be based on an oil price of $30 per barrel," Elman Rustamov told state television. Azerbaijan's 2016 state budget is currently based on an oil price of $50 per barrel.