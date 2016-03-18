BAKU, March 18 Azerbaijan's central bank said on
Friday it had imposed restrictions on the amount of foreign
currency which is allowed to be taken out of the country, in a
new move designed to firm the bank's control over the ailing
national manat currency.
Retroactively, starting March 16, residents and
non-residents can take up to $10,000 out of Azerbaijan, after
filling out a customs declaration, the bank said in a statement.
The bank said an exception would be made for residents and
non-residents who previously brought foreign currency into the
country. Those can take up to $50,000 out of Azerbaijan, with a
declaration.
There is no limit on bringing foreign currency into
Azerbaijan, the bank said.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Katya Golubkova; Writing by
Lidia Kelly)