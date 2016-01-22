BRIEF-HighTower to acquire WealthTrust from Lee Equity Partners
* HighTower to acquire WealthTrust from Lee Equity Partners, adding $6.4 billion in client assets
BAKU Jan 22 Azerbaijan's central bank said it sold a total of $98.2 million on the foreign exchange market on Friday to support the weakening national manat currency.
The manat has lost more than a third of its value against the dollar in the past month and the central bank has burned through more than half its foreign currency reserves, which now stand at about $5 billion, trying to protect its value from low oil prices. Oil and gas account for 75 percent of the Azeri state's revenues.
(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Jack Stubbs)
* HighTower to acquire WealthTrust from Lee Equity Partners, adding $6.4 billion in client assets
LONDON, April 13 Anglo-Dutch consumer group Unilever has decided to work with Morgan Stanley and Goldman Sachs on the sale of its margarine and spreads business, which was announced last week, sources told Reuters on Thursday.