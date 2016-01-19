BAKU Jan 19 Azerbaijan plans to remove insurance limit on deposits held in local banks, central bank head Elman Rustamov said at a meeting of parliament's committees on Tuesday.

The country's deposit insurance system currently covers retail deposits of up to 30,000 manats ($18,700) with interest not exceeding 12 percent annual. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze and Dmitry Solovyov; Ediitng by Maria Kiselyova)