MOSCOW Jan 18 Azerbaijan's state oil company SOCAR will buy back its outstanding Eurobonds worth $500 million and maturing in 2017, it said in a statement issued on Monday.

All holders of the bonds, priced to yield 5.45 percent annually, are invited to tender their notes for purchase by SOCAR for cash, the company said. The offer is valid until 1700 London time on Jan. 26, SOCAR said.

