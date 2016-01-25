BAKU Jan 25 A 20 percent tax imposed on foreign currency exports from Azerbaijan will not apply to foreign investors, Azeri Finance Minister Samir Sharifov said.

"This duty does not apply to foreign investors," Sharifov told an Azeri television channel in an interview shown on Sunday evening.

Azerbaijan's parliament, aiming to support the ailing manat currency, approved a package of measures last week, imposing some limits on foreign currency outflows, removing the insurance limit on deposits held in local banks, and abolishing a 10 percent tax on interest paid on retail deposits.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; writing by Dmitry Solovvyov; editing by Polina Devitt)