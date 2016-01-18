BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reaches Jay Peak settlement
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
BAKU Jan 18 Azerbaijan's parliament will discuss the government's proposals to strengthen regulations on the currency market at its extraordinary session on Tuesday, state television quoted President Ilham Aliyev as saying.
Baku withdrew support for its currency, the manat, on Dec. 21, triggering losses of 33 percent against the dollar. It had burned through more than half its foreign currency reserves trying to defend it against the effect of falling oil prices.
On Jan. 8, the central bank widened the exchange rate corridor within which banks can buy and sell the manat, to 4 percent either side of its official rate from 2 percent. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Dmitry Solovyov)
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
WASHINGTON, April 13 The Trump administration on Thursday issued a final rule that will shorten the Obamacare enrollment period and give insurers more of what they say they need in the individual insurance market, likely making it harder for some consumers to purchase insurance, healthcare experts said.