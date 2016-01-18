BRIEF-Raymond James Financial reaches Jay Peak settlement
* Has reached agreement to settle all investor claims against firm related to previously disclosed Jay Peak EB-5 visa matter
BAKU Jan 18 Azeri President Ilham Aliyev ordered the government on Monday to prepare a large-scale privatisation plan with participation of local and foreign experts, state television said.
Aliyev said that proposals on recovery of problematic banks were under consideration, while measures on deposit insurance and issuance of state bonds would help to support the manat currency.
WASHINGTON, April 13 The Trump administration on Thursday issued a final rule that will shorten the Obamacare enrollment period and give insurers more of what they say they need in the individual insurance market, likely making it harder for some consumers to purchase insurance, healthcare experts said.