BAKU Jan 18 Azeri President Ilham Aliyev ordered the government on Monday to prepare a large-scale privatisation plan with participation of local and foreign experts, state television said.

Aliyev said that proposals on recovery of problematic banks were under consideration, while measures on deposit insurance and issuance of state bonds would help to support the manat currency.

(Reporting by Nailia Bagirova; Writing by Margarita Antidze; Editing by Katya Golubkova)