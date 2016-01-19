BRIEF-Blackstone and Canada Pension Plan Investment Board to acquire Ascend Learning LLC
* Blackstone and canada pension plan investment board to acquire ascend learning from providence equity partners and ontario teachers' pension plan
BAKU Jan 19 Rumours that the rate of Azerbaijan's manat currency may tumble further to 1.8-2.0 per dollar are groundless, central bank head Elman Rustamov said on Tuesday.
"Azerbaijan's economy should adapt to today's oil prices," he said in parliament. "We have enough resources and we are able to use them in the right direction."
The official rate set for Tuesday was 1.6028 manats per dollar. (Reporting by Nailia Bagirova and Margarita Antidze; Writing by Dmitry Solovyov; Editing by Maria Kiselyova)
TOKYO, April 14 Potential rescuers of Japan's Takata Corp have extended talks, already in their 14th month, for a deal to take over the air bag maker at the heart of the auto industry's biggest safety recall, people briefed on the process said.